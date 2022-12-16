Harry Styles looks fatigued as he steps outside amid claims Olivia Wilde is sad after split

Harry Styles looked exhausted as he stepped off his private jet in Los Angeles on Thursday after returning from his world tour - one month after his breakup with Olivia Wilde.

The former One Direction singer 28 was seen wearing a clashing gold, yellow and green print Gucci top, paired with a blue tee, matching joggers, and trainers for his casual outing.

The pop superstar has just returned from his South American concert dates - he performed in São Paulo, Brazil on Wednesday.

Harry now has a break in his touring schedule until January 26, when he performs in Inglewood, California.

This comes amid claims that 38-year-old actress Olivia has been sad after her breakup with superstar Harry. The couple dated for 19 months before they split in November.

A source told US Weekly: 'Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup. Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress.'