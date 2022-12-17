Kate Winslet reflects on ‘Titanic’ controversy, ‘Yes, he could’ve fit on that door’

Kate Winslet has reunited with the Titanic director James Cameron two and a half decades later for the epic sci-fi film, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Ahead of theTitanic’s 25th anniversary, Winslet addressed the long-term debate regarding the door controversy from the film.

During her latest appearance with Joshua Horowitz, the Reader actress responded to the controversy, saying, “I don’t [expletive] know. That’s the answer. I don’t [expletive] know.”

“One thing I can tell you. If you put two adults on a standup paddle board, it becomes immediately unstable. I actually don’t believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door. It would not have been a sustainable idea,” she added.

Winslet was shown an old video of her Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio - being asked about the “biggest movie controversy of all time.” He said he had “no comment” about the debate.

Winslet also noted that now everyone’s “heard it here for the first time” about her opinion on the Titanic door debate. “Yes he could have fit on that door, but it would not have stayed afloat,” Kate said.

The Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind actress revealed how working with Cameron on Avatar: The Way of Water has been so different from Titanic.

“You couldn’t compare the two. The two films are so different,” she told the Entertainment Weekly. “Literally, the only common thread is there’s water in both of them, but water that is there for different reasons, behaves in totally different ways. These experiences were so far apart.”