 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Winslet reflects on ‘Titanic’ controversy, ‘Yes, he could’ve fit on that door’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Kate Winslet reflects on ‘Titanic’ controversy, ‘Yes, he could’ve fit on that door’
Kate Winslet reflects on ‘Titanic’ controversy, ‘Yes, he could’ve fit on that door’

Kate Winslet has reunited with the Titanic director James Cameron two and a half decades later for the epic sci-fi film, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Ahead of theTitanic’s 25th anniversary, Winslet addressed the long-term debate regarding the door controversy from the film.

During her latest appearance with Joshua Horowitz, the Reader actress responded to the controversy, saying, “I don’t [expletive] know. That’s the answer. I don’t [expletive] know.”

“One thing I can tell you. If you put two adults on a standup paddle board, it becomes immediately unstable. I actually don’t believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door. It would not have been a sustainable idea,” she added.

Winslet was shown an old video of her Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio - being asked about the “biggest movie controversy of all time.” He said he had “no comment” about the debate.

Winslet also noted that now everyone’s “heard it here for the first time” about her opinion on the Titanic door debate. “Yes he could have fit on that door, but it would not have stayed afloat,” Kate said.

The Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind actress revealed how working with Cameron on Avatar: The Way of Water has been so different from Titanic.

“You couldn’t compare the two. The two films are so different,” she told the Entertainment Weekly. “Literally, the only common thread is there’s water in both of them, but water that is there for different reasons, behaves in totally different ways. These experiences were so far apart.”

More From Entertainment:

The Ellen Show producer Andy Lassner reminisces late Stephen tWitch Boss: Photo

The Ellen Show producer Andy Lassner reminisces late Stephen tWitch Boss: Photo
Camilla hosts Judi Dench, Piers Morgan amid Harry, Meghan Netflix series

Camilla hosts Judi Dench, Piers Morgan amid Harry, Meghan Netflix series
Kevin Spacey appears remotely in UK court over offence charges

Kevin Spacey appears remotely in UK court over offence charges
Khloe Kardashian sets internet ablaze as she debuts new bangs hairstyle

Khloe Kardashian sets internet ablaze as she debuts new bangs hairstyle
Jenna Ortega talks about the joy of working on horror movies: 'so much fun'

Jenna Ortega talks about the joy of working on horror movies: 'so much fun'
UK studio helps ex-fans of Kanye West get rid of their tattoos

UK studio helps ex-fans of Kanye West get rid of their tattoos
King Charles ‘won’t have’ Harry, Meghan at ‘extremely important’ royal event

King Charles ‘won’t have’ Harry, Meghan at ‘extremely important’ royal event
Selena Gomez says her new music represents ‘exactly’ how she ‘feels’

Selena Gomez says her new music represents ‘exactly’ how she ‘feels’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have created ‘exhausting endurance test’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have created ‘exhausting endurance test’
Meghan Markle ‘couldn’t handle’ last royal engagement: ‘Fell into arms of guard’

Meghan Markle ‘couldn’t handle’ last royal engagement: ‘Fell into arms of guard’