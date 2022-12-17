CM Elahi vows to back 'all decisions' of Imran as PTI chief set to announce dissolution date

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi (first right) meets Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan (left in Lahore on December 17, 2022. — Twitter/ChParvezElahi

Imran Khan will announce date of assemblies' dissolution later today.

CM Parvez Elahi says no differences between PTI and PML-Q.

People spreading rumours "have failed once again", CM Elahi says.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Saturday vowed to back "all decisions" of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as the allies are all set to move towards dissolving the assemblies of the provinces where they rule — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.



"I will support all of Imran Khan's decisions. I owed the Punjab Assembly to Imran Khan and I have returned my debt to him," the chief minister said in a tweet hours before Imran's scheduled announcement of the dissolution date.

Imran is expected to announce the date of dissolution during the party's public gathering at Lahore's iconic Liberty Chowk later tonight, but there were reports of issues between the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-N) on the date of dissolution.

CM Elahi also stressed that Imran has made his political opponents "zero" and said that the people spreading rumours — about a rift between the allies — "have failed once again".

Elahi said he met Khan, where the dissolution of the assembly was discussed. "Imran Khan will announce the decision by sitting together with the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

The chief minister is expected to meet the PTI chief again at 7pm.



In a tweet, Moonis also said that he met Imran and stands "firmly with him".



The government has said that it will ensure holding elections on whichever constituency the PTI and its ally resign and also conduct polls for the assemblies that might be dissolved.



As per the sources, PML-Q leader Moonis met the former prime minister last night as well. Both leaders discussed the political situation during the meeting.

The sources said that Moonis also took Khan into confidence regarding the whole situation.

He told the PTI chief that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government can victimise the PTI and PML-Q leadership if the assemblies are dissolved.

"You are authorised to make a final decision [on the dissolution of the assembly]," Moonis conveyed Parvez's message to the PTI chairman, according to well-placed sources.

The PML-Q leader reassured the former premier that the assembly would be dissolved whenever the latter asked. CM Elahi, however, suggested that it was not an appropriate time for the decision.

The PML-Q leader apprised Khan that the majority of his party’s lawmaker wants the continuation of development work in their concerned areas.

The chief minister also — a day earlier — held a crucial meeting in Rawalpindi ahead of Khan's crucial announcement.

The chief minister travelled to Rawalpindi on Friday evening where he held an important meeting. After returning to Lahore at night, he consulted with party leaders on the current political situation.