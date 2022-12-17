 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

PML-N to table no-trust motion against CM Parvez Elahi, Speaker Sibtain Khan: sources

By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi meets with Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan. — APP
Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi meets with Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan. — APP
  • PML-N members sign motion at Rana Mashood's house.
  • Imran Khan holds consultative meeting with party leaders.
  • PTI chief expected to announce date of assemblies' dissolution.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to move a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Geo News reported Saturday citing sources.

According to the sources, the members of the PML-N signed the resolution at Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan's house. About 106 party members were present at Mashood's residence. The party is likely to submit the motion today, added sources. 

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is holding a consultative meeting with party leaders at Zaman Park regarding the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. 

The meeting is being attended by senior PTI leadership including Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Parvez Khattak, Shibli Faraz, Ali Amin Gandapur, and others.

During the meeting, the party leadership is expected to finalise the speech of today's jalsa and the prevailing political situation. 

Parvez Elahi meet Imran Khan

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has also reached Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence ahead of the Lahore rally. The CM's son Moonis Elahi and PML-Q leader Hussain Ellahi are also expected to join them later today. 

As per the sources, PML-Q leader  Moonis met with the former prime minister last night. Both leaders discussed the political situation during the meeting. 

The sources said that Moonis also took Khan into confidence regarding the whole situation. 

He told the PTI chief that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government can victimise the PTI and PML-Q leadership if the assemblies are dissolved.

"You are authorised to make a final decision [on the dissolution of the assembly]," Moonis conveyed Parvez's message to the PTI chairman, according to well-placed sources.

The PML-Q leader reassured the former premier that the assembly would be dissolved whenever the latter asked. CM Elahi, however, suggested that it was not an appropriate time for the decision.

The PML-Q leader apprised Khan that the majority of his party’s lawmaker wants the continuation of development work in their concerned areas.

CM Elahi holds crucial meeting

CM Elahi, a day earlier, held a crucial meeting in Rawalpindi ahead of Khan's announcement of the date for the dissolution of assemblies.

The chief minister traveled to Rawalpindi on Friday evening where he held an important meeting. After returning to Lahore at night, he consulted with party leaders on the current political situation. 

Earlier in the week, the PTI chief had said that he would announce the date for the dissolution of the assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on December 17. 

More From Pakistan:

PTI minister resigns after verbal spat with CM Parvez Elahi

PTI minister resigns after verbal spat with CM Parvez Elahi
‘No verbosity can hide crimes of Saffron terrorists in India’: Pakistan

‘No verbosity can hide crimes of Saffron terrorists in India’: Pakistan

PM Shehbaz Sharif berates PTI for creating 'political upheaval'

PM Shehbaz Sharif berates PTI for creating 'political upheaval'
Karachi police chief advises citizens to not resist robbers during mugging

Karachi police chief advises citizens to not resist robbers during mugging
Supreme Court grants bail to man accused of blasphemy

Supreme Court grants bail to man accused of blasphemy
Bilawal Bhutto slams world economic system for failing to help poor countries

Bilawal Bhutto slams world economic system for failing to help poor countries
Dissolution of assemblies: Parvez Elahi dashes to Rawalpindi ahead of Imran's announcement

Dissolution of assemblies: Parvez Elahi dashes to Rawalpindi ahead of Imran's announcement
In pictures: Malala wraps up year's second visit to Pakistan

In pictures: Malala wraps up year's second visit to Pakistan
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar announces parting ways with PPP

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar announces parting ways with PPP
Bilawal warns of ‘direct action’ against cross-border terrorism

Bilawal warns of ‘direct action’ against cross-border terrorism
'Imran Khan's copter expenses amount to Rs430m'

'Imran Khan's copter expenses amount to Rs430m'
'Audio leaks won't harm Imran Khan': Fawad on Bushra Bibi's latest clip

'Audio leaks won't harm Imran Khan': Fawad on Bushra Bibi's latest clip