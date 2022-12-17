PML-N to table no-trust motion against CM Parvez Elahi, Speaker Sibtain Khan: sources

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi meets with Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan. — APP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to move a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Geo News reported Saturday citing sources.

According to the sources, the members of the PML-N signed the resolution at Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan's house. About 106 party members were present at Mashood's residence. The party is likely to submit the motion today, added sources.



Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is holding a consultative meeting with party leaders at Zaman Park regarding the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

The meeting is being attended by senior PTI leadership including Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Parvez Khattak, Shibli Faraz, Ali Amin Gandapur, and others.

During the meeting, the party leadership is expected to finalise the speech of today's jalsa and the prevailing political situation.

Parvez Elahi meet Imran Khan

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has also reached Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence ahead of the Lahore rally. The CM's son Moonis Elahi and PML-Q leader Hussain Ellahi are also expected to join them later today.



As per the sources, PML-Q leader Moonis met with the former prime minister last night. Both leaders discussed the political situation during the meeting.

The sources said that Moonis also took Khan into confidence regarding the whole situation.

He told the PTI chief that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government can victimise the PTI and PML-Q leadership if the assemblies are dissolved.

"You are authorised to make a final decision [on the dissolution of the assembly]," Moonis conveyed Parvez's message to the PTI chairman, according to well-placed sources.

The PML-Q leader reassured the former premier that the assembly would be dissolved whenever the latter asked. CM Elahi, however, suggested that it was not an appropriate time for the decision.

The PML-Q leader apprised Khan that the majority of his party’s lawmaker wants the continuation of development work in their concerned areas.

CM Elahi holds crucial meeting

CM Elahi, a day earlier, held a crucial meeting in Rawalpindi ahead of Khan's announcement of the date for the dissolution of assemblies.

The chief minister traveled to Rawalpindi on Friday evening where he held an important meeting. After returning to Lahore at night, he consulted with party leaders on the current political situation.

Earlier in the week, the PTI chief had said that he would announce the date for the dissolution of the assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on December 17.