 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Keith Urban pledges $200K to charity doing ‘inspiring work’: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

File Footage

Keith Urban has taken social media by storm with his generous donation to ‘inspiring’ charities has surprised social media with his generous donation of almost Nashville Food Project, the Thistle Farms and even the Music Health Alliance.

This donation has come just before Urban’s Speed of Now tour in Australia kicks off.

Prior to his last leg, the singer touched down in Nashville with staff and charity volunteers to distribute the donation.

He even shared a press release addressing the decision and it reads, “I have a deep-seated respect and feeling of gratitude for the work that all of these organizations do to make people's lives more manageable.”

The 55-year-old musician also added, “Their commitment to community, what they do for Nashville, and for others across the country, is not only inspiring, but it shows how much we can accomplish when working together.”

Keith Urban pledges $200K to charity doing ‘inspiring work’: report

A large chunk of his donation ( $100,000) was also offered to the Music Health Alliance, for its work with musicians and health care facilities. 

More From Entertainment:

Antonio Banderas shares 2017 heart attack made him shift priorities

Antonio Banderas shares 2017 heart attack made him shift priorities
Tony Hawk talks having femur ‘surgically realigned’: ‘I’m cane-bound’

Tony Hawk talks having femur ‘surgically realigned’: ‘I’m cane-bound’
Meghan Markle branded 'world's greatest victim', told to bring better 'plotlne'

Meghan Markle branded 'world's greatest victim', told to bring better 'plotlne'
Pics: Chrissy Teigen rocks a festive spirit in a Holiday photo spread

Pics: Chrissy Teigen rocks a festive spirit in a Holiday photo spread
Prince Andrew sells Swiss ski chalet for £19million pounds

Prince Andrew sells Swiss ski chalet for £19million pounds
What Prince Harry said when he met bride Meghan Markle at altar: Lip reader spills

What Prince Harry said when he met bride Meghan Markle at altar: Lip reader spills
Taraneh Alidoosti, star of Oscar-winning film, arrested in Iran

Taraneh Alidoosti, star of Oscar-winning film, arrested in Iran
'Stop Funding Hate' voices support for Meghan Markle after latest media attack

'Stop Funding Hate' voices support for Meghan Markle after latest media attack

Journalist who said Meghan should be paraded naked is Queen Camilla's friend says Duchess' friend

Journalist who said Meghan should be paraded naked is Queen Camilla's friend says Duchess' friend

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'swallowing hard pill' as Palace gives no apology

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'swallowing hard pill' as Palace gives no apology
Meghan Markle deserves 'lumps of excrement' thrown at her, says TV presenter

Meghan Markle deserves 'lumps of excrement' thrown at her, says TV presenter
Liz Hurley is 'not guilty' over sensual question about Prince Harry

Liz Hurley is 'not guilty' over sensual question about Prince Harry