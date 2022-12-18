 
Sunday Dec 18 2022
Tony Hawk talks having femur 'surgically realigned': 'I'm cane-bound'

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk has just set the record straight about his continued use of a cane in recent pictures.

Hawk explained the entire predicament in a short tweet in reference to images of his cane use.

The tweet read, “To those seeing pics of me using a cane and assuming it is a permanent situation: I had my femur surgically realigned 2 weeks ago in order to get back to what I love doing at a high level.”

“And I'm taking it slow this time around. See you on the other side,” he also added before signing off.

This news comes after Hawk was seen bowing out from any special kicks at the Detroit's Thanksgiving parade.

At the time he made the heartbreaking announcement about his misaligned femur that “never fully connected at the fracture site (non-union and varus angulation as they say in the biz) and has only grown further apart on one side of my leg.”

 

