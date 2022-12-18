Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight is all set to begin as all six teams have been finalised in the recently held draft.



However, one of the mainstays of the last seven seasons Shahid Afridi will not be featuring in the upcoming season as a player.

The Pakistan former all rounder had represented four out of the six PSL franchises since first season. He had represented Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators in the PSL over the last seven years.

Ahead of the draft, Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi was asked whether the former Pakistan captain could be seen associated with the reigning champions in any capacity.

“If Lala is not here, you can see Shaheen Afridi,” the left-arm pacer quipped.



Talking about his injury, the Lahore Qalandars skipper said that his rehab, at the National High Performance Center (NHPC) is going great under Najeeb Soomro, adding that he would be seen in action soon.

The Lahore Qalanders’ skipper added that he captained a side for the first time last year’s PSL, but he always thought about playing positive cricket and winning games.

Under Shaheen's leadership Qalanders beat Sultans in the final of PSL 7 to become champions for the first time in seven seasons.

However, the franchise will be keeping a close eye on the pacer as he was left out of the Test series vs England following a knee injury sustained during the T20 World Cup final in Australia earlier this month.

The pacer also had his appendix removed earlier this month due to which the 22-year-old was advised to stay out of the field.

The pacer would also miss the upcoming two Test match series against New Zealand.

The pacer first sustained the knee injury during Pakistan's Test series vs Sri Lanka back in July. He made his comeback to international cricket in the T20 World Cup in October.