Sunday Dec 18 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘want to meet’ Royals after Netflix debacle

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly ‘want to meet’ the Royal Family to address their ‘issues’ just days after their bombshell docuseries, Harry & Meghan, premiered on Netflix.

The final three episodes of the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries dropped on the streaming platform on Thursday, December 15, and featured explosive claims about Prince William and even King Charles.

While talking about his exit from the Royal Family and the UK, Prince Harry alleged that William ‘screamed’ at him during a family meeting to discuss his exit, and King Charles ‘said things that simple weren’t true’.

Now, sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan have told The Times that the couple would like to sit and discuss their issues with the Royals just like the Palace did with activist Ngozi Fulani who accused a close royal aide of making racist remarks earlier this month.

“Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability,” the source said.

The insider then further added: “That is hard to swallow — 100 per cent yes they’d like to have a meeting.”

Reacting to these comments, a Palace source also told The Times on behalf of King Charles that Prince Harry and Meghan ‘know where he lives’, implying that the Royal Family would also welcome peace talks. 

