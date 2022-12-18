 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan's Netflix series has Rishi Sunak considering law change

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Harry, Meghans Netflix series has Rishi Sunak considering law change
Harry, Meghan's Netflix series has Rishi Sunak considering law change

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Netflix series has reportedly sparked plans to change a few laws to regulate streaming services.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary were recently accused of peddling “lies” after its first three episodes were released on December 8.

Amidst the buzz, Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan is reportedly eyeing to propose a Media Bill next year.

The Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak will reportedly grant powers to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom to regulate streaming services. As per the proposed law, Ofcom will be able to fine up to £250,000 or an amount of up to five per cent of their revenue, reported Express.

The outlet quoted Bob Seely, the Conservative MP for the Isle of Wright: "I do think on the principle that Netflix and other video streaming services should have the same ethical standards as other broadcasters like the BBC."

This came after it Sussexes were accused of misleading viewers as they used footage and photographs that were not connected to the couple.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian oozes charm in black bodysuit at Mason Disick's birthday bash

Khloe Kardashian oozes charm in black bodysuit at Mason Disick's birthday bash
Hailey Bieber spends quality time with husband Justin ahead of Christmas

Hailey Bieber spends quality time with husband Justin ahead of Christmas

Prince William has ‘no intention’ of talking to Prince Harry after Netflix row

Prince William has ‘no intention’ of talking to Prince Harry after Netflix row
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued new warnings: 'No apology until Sussexes admit mistakes'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued new warnings: 'No apology until Sussexes admit mistakes'
Kim, Kanye's daughter wipes off spilt drink with her socks in TikTok video

Kim, Kanye's daughter wipes off spilt drink with her socks in TikTok video
Late Queen Elizabeth’s historic 1953 Land Rover to go under the hammer

Late Queen Elizabeth’s historic 1953 Land Rover to go under the hammer
Here’s why Prince William ‘will not talk’ to Prince Harry

Here’s why Prince William ‘will not talk’ to Prince Harry
Beloved ‘Hollywood Cat’ mountain lion euthanized in Los Angeles

Beloved ‘Hollywood Cat’ mountain lion euthanized in Los Angeles
'He was a pawn': Dwayne Johnson exploits Henry Cavill for DC control: Report

'He was a pawn': Dwayne Johnson exploits Henry Cavill for DC control: Report
Elizabeth Hurley reacts to Prince Harry romance rumours

Elizabeth Hurley reacts to Prince Harry romance rumours
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘want to meet’ Royals after Netflix debacle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘want to meet’ Royals after Netflix debacle
Kourtney Kardashian fails to recognize Jeff Bezos, sparks reaction online

Kourtney Kardashian fails to recognize Jeff Bezos, sparks reaction online