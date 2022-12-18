Harry, Meghan's Netflix series has Rishi Sunak considering law change

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Netflix series has reportedly sparked plans to change a few laws to regulate streaming services.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary were recently accused of peddling “lies” after its first three episodes were released on December 8.

Amidst the buzz, Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan is reportedly eyeing to propose a Media Bill next year.

The Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak will reportedly grant powers to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom to regulate streaming services. As per the proposed law, Ofcom will be able to fine up to £250,000 or an amount of up to five per cent of their revenue, reported Express.

The outlet quoted Bob Seely, the Conservative MP for the Isle of Wright: "I do think on the principle that Netflix and other video streaming services should have the same ethical standards as other broadcasters like the BBC."

This came after it Sussexes were accused of misleading viewers as they used footage and photographs that were not connected to the couple.