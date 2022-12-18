 
Sunday Dec 18 2022
Here’s why Prince William ‘will not talk’ to Prince Harry

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Prince William and the Royal Family have not publically reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims in their Netflix series.

The Duke of Sussex accused his brother of having shouted at him and claimed that Buckingham Palace protected William with ‘lies’.

Although the new Prince of Wales hasn’t lost his cool and maintained silence over claims, insiders reveal that the remarks have damaged the brothers’ bond.

“I think that’s it,” an insider told Page Six about Harry and William’s chances of reconciliation. “They’re done,” they added.

Moreover, another source told Vanity Fair: “There’s a great sense of mistrust, it’s why William won’t speak to Harry because he is nervous that anything he says might end up in a book or a TV series.”

Page Six’s insiders also shared that the Sussexes looked “distanced, sad and bitter” in their house 5000 miles away from London.

