Kate Winslet reacts to breaking Tom Cruise underwater record: ‘Poor Tom’

Kate Winslet reacted to breaking the underwater breath holding record of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.

The Titanic star smashed the Top Gun actor’s on-set record for holding breath underwater for the longest time while filming Avatar: The Way Of Water.

Winslet held her breath for seven-minute and 15 seconds while Cruise had a previous record of not breathing for six minutes filming an underwater stunt for Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

"Poor Tom," Winslet said to USA Today. "I mean, I don't know Tom at all – I've never met him in my life – but I'm sure he's getting very fed up of hearing this story of how I broke his record.”

“I loved it, though. I was amazed how good I was at it and how I just kept getting better,” she added.

Winslet stars alongside Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Weaver, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh and Sigourney Weaver in the sequel of blockbuster Avatar.