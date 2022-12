BLACKPINKS's Lisa is the first female artist from Korea to reach this latest Spotify milestone

BLACKPINK member Lisa's solo track MONEY has set a new record as she just became the most-streamed K-pop solo artist on Spotify this year.

On December 19, Allkpop reported that the BLACKPINK rapper has achieved the number-one spot thanks to her hit MONEY.

Lisa, with her debut, holds the record for the Asian solo artist with the highest monthly viewership peak in the history of Spotify 28.3 million.