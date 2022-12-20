Nawaz Sharif urges govt to plan low-cost electricity for poor

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir in London, United Kingdom. — Twitter/@pmln_org

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday directed to devise a low-cost electricity consumption plan for utilisation of up to 300 units, Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir said speaking with journalists in London, United Kingdom.

The federal minister, after his meeting with the three-time prime minister, said that the purpose of such a plan is the provision of relief to the poor people.

The PML-N supremo also received a briefing about renewable energy projects while the country's overall political situation also came under discussion, Dastgir added.

“We request Nawaz Sharif to come to Pakistan soon, and bring the country on the highway of development,” the minister said.

Commenting on the possibility of assembly dissolution in Punjab during his conversation with journalists, Dastgir said that it is most likely that the Punjab assembly will survive.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed relevant officials not to impose any additional burden on gas and electricity consumers.

FCA for KE consumers

Earlier this month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved reduction of Rs2.45 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for electricity consumed in October, changes of which will reflect in December's bills.

In its notification for adjustment in electricity rates of KE, NEPRA said the negative FCA — a system by which the price of electricity is adjusted as fuel prices fluctuate — would be applicable to all consumer categories except: