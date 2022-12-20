 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Nawaz Sharif urges govt to plan low-cost electricity for poor

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir in London, United Kingdom. — Twitter/@pmln_org
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir in London, United Kingdom. — Twitter/@pmln_org

  • Plan to target utilisation of up to 300 electricity units.
  • Nawaz's directs to ensure relief for poor consumers.
  • Dastgir brief's PML-N supremo on renewable energy projects.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday directed to devise a low-cost electricity consumption plan for utilisation of up to 300 units, Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir said speaking with journalists in London, United Kingdom.

The federal minister, after his meeting with the three-time prime minister, said that the purpose of such a plan is the provision of relief to the poor people.

The PML-N supremo also received a briefing about renewable energy projects while the country's overall political situation also came under discussion, Dastgir added.

“We request Nawaz Sharif to come to Pakistan soon, and bring the country on the highway of development,” the minister said.

Commenting on the possibility of assembly dissolution in Punjab during his conversation with journalists, Dastgir said that it is most likely that the Punjab assembly will survive.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed relevant officials not to impose any additional burden on gas and electricity consumers.

FCA for KE consumers

Earlier this month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved reduction of Rs2.45 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for electricity consumed in October, changes of which will reflect in December's bills.

In its notification for adjustment in electricity rates of KE, NEPRA said the negative FCA — a system by which the price of electricity is adjusted as fuel prices fluctuate — would be applicable to all consumer categories except:

  • Lifeline consumers
  • Domestic consumers using up to 300 units
  • Agriculture consumers
  • Electric vehicle charging stations

More From Pakistan:

Blast leaves at least 13 injured in Balochistan's Khuzdar

Blast leaves at least 13 injured in Balochistan's Khuzdar
PML-N, PPP move no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Elahi

PML-N, PPP move no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Elahi
'KP CTD running on fumes but provincial govt indifferent'

'KP CTD running on fumes but provincial govt indifferent'
Soldier, two civilians martyred in North Waziristan suicide blast

Soldier, two civilians martyred in North Waziristan suicide blast
Failure in appointing army chief of his choice Imran Khan's ‘biggest regret’: Asif

Failure in appointing army chief of his choice Imran Khan's ‘biggest regret’: Asif
Plea against dissolution of Punjab Assembly moved in LHC

Plea against dissolution of Punjab Assembly moved in LHC
In contact with Shehbaz, Zardari but not PDM: Chaudhry Shujaat

In contact with Shehbaz, Zardari but not PDM: Chaudhry Shujaat
‘Imported’ govt failed to deal with attacks from Afghanistan: Imran Khan

‘Imported’ govt failed to deal with attacks from Afghanistan: Imran Khan
PTI forms committee for seat adjustment with PML-Q

PTI forms committee for seat adjustment with PML-Q
Geo News congratulates Qatar in Arabic for hosting World Cup 2022

Geo News congratulates Qatar in Arabic for hosting World Cup 2022
Khurrum Sher Zaman to be PTI's 'nominee for Karachi mayor'

Khurrum Sher Zaman to be PTI's 'nominee for Karachi mayor'
LHC seeks details of gifts taken from Toshakhana since 1947

LHC seeks details of gifts taken from Toshakhana since 1947