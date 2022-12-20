Brooklyn Beckham, Lily-Rose Depp ridiculed on magazine ‘nepo-baby’ cover

File Footage

David Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham, Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp and more were ridiculed on New York Magazine's The Year of the Nepo Baby cover.



The cover photo features faces of some famous stars of Hollywood born to famous families edited on babies’ bodies and the title read, “She Has Her Mother’s Eyes. And Agent.”

“This is the nepo baby’s credo: Try, and if at first you don’t succeed, remember you’re still a celebrity’s child, so try, try again,” Vulture senior writer Nate Jones penned.

“We love them, we hate them, we disrespect them, we’re obsessed with them,” he added.

Jones interviewed managers and casting directors in the industry and quoted one of them who said, “A lot of the children of famous people are not good.”

“Someone once said to me, ‘We should hire so-and-so because their parents will come to the opening night,’ a casting director told Jones.

“A big agency will write and say, ‘This is so-and-so's kid,’ and you understand that to mean ‘So you have to see this kid.’ I have learned to simply say, ‘Not right for the role. But lovely.’ There are a number of veiled responses rather than saying, ‘Are you guys kidding me?’”

The article divided the nepo-babies, stars who have links with famous people in the industry, Booked and Busy, Platinum Grade, Almost Famous, Nepo-Baby Graduates and more.

They explored the connections of different celebrities like Maya Hawke, Dakota Johnson, Maude Apatow and many others with their famous parents, god parents or relatives.



