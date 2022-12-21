 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Hugh Jackman addresses anxiety struggles during ‘The Son’ shoot

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Hugh Jackman addresses anxiety struggles during ‘The Son’ shoot
Hugh Jackman addresses anxiety struggles during ‘The Son’ shoot

Hugh Jackman breaks down his own battle with anxiety during the course of his shoot for The Son.

Jackman shed light on everything during his interview with The Hollywood Star.

There, he dished over his experience playing a lawyer with a teenage son that’s battling depression.

Jackman recounted it all by admitting, “I certainly realised how vulnerable I was.”

Especially in light of his return to work after years of extensive Covid-19 protocols.

All of this attributed towards his own struggle with anxiety by the end of the shoot itself.

For those unversed, Jackman has been battling sleepless nights because of the grief of his father’s death who passed away in September of 2021.

At the time Jackman also expressed his worries and told BBC, “My father actually never missed a day of work in his life. I did imagine what my father would say and he would say, 'Go to work'.”

“There's a little part of the old school part of my brain [that thinks], 'Well, that's up to you to work out.' If you need to go to a doctor, for whatever reason, your foot, your mental health, you know, you work that out.”

“But I think it certainly would be a sign from an employer that we understand taking care of the whole person, not just paying them, but taking care of their wellbeing in all forms is really, really important.”

At the time, he addressed the importance of speaking out and claimed, “There is a real lack of knowledge and ignorance and shame around the subject and I think it's something we need to confront, really, really quickly.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Trainor says she wants to have another baby next year

Meghan Trainor says she wants to have another baby next year
Meghan Markle shameful column is 'over the top,' 'right' to be 'withdrawn'

Meghan Markle shameful column is 'over the top,' 'right' to be 'withdrawn'
Meghan Markle is 'dangerous' unless King Charles sets 'boundaries': Samantha

Meghan Markle is 'dangerous' unless King Charles sets 'boundaries': Samantha
King Charles move to look 'bigger' than Meghan Markle 'Netflix nonsense' lauded

King Charles move to look 'bigger' than Meghan Markle 'Netflix nonsense' lauded
Prince Andrew told to learn from David Beckham: 'We don't pay for his security'

Prince Andrew told to learn from David Beckham: 'We don't pay for his security'
Meghan Markle 'pornographic' comments are 'stomach churning': 'Abhorrent'

Meghan Markle 'pornographic' comments are 'stomach churning': 'Abhorrent'
King Charles banknotes to enter UK circulation in 2024

King Charles banknotes to enter UK circulation in 2024
Prince Harry empathizes with Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla

Prince Harry empathizes with Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla

Prince Harry or William? When Meghan was asked to choose before her marriage

Prince Harry or William? When Meghan was asked to choose before her marriage

Prince Harry's secret Instagram account revealed

Prince Harry's secret Instagram account revealed

Edie Falco reveals she thought Avatar sequel has failed at the box office

Edie Falco reveals she thought Avatar sequel has failed at the box office
Bob Dylan shares views on his new book The Philosophy of Modern Song

Bob Dylan shares views on his new book The Philosophy of Modern Song