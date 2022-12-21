Audio leaks whenever Imran Khan makes tough decisions: PTI

New controversy surrounding Khan emerges with latest audio containing indecent conversation.

Cheema says recent audio leaks are aimed at blackmailing PTI.

Says "Deep Fake technology is being used in Pakistan extensively".

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is faced with a new controversy after the emergence of the latest audio leak containing his indecent conversation.

The audio leak created a debate in favour and against the former prime minister.



However, PTI leader Musarrat Cheema defended Khan saying that whenever the former prime minister takes a “difficult” decision, his fake audios are leaked.

Reacting to alleged indecent audio leaks of Khan, she said it aimed at blackmailing the PTI.

“The Deep Fake technology is being used in Pakistan extensively but people would respond to the mean propaganda in the election,” she added.

Several audios from the prime minister house have been leaked online in a span of few months involving PTI and incumbent government.



The latest before the indecent audio leak was of Khan's wife Bushra Bibi in which she talked about the controversial Toshakhana gifts.

In October, the government set up a committee to probe the leaked audio tapes — related to the ruling officials and the PTI.

The government announced the formation of a high-powered committee to probe the audio tapes leaked from the Prime Minister's House.

The committee, headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah — had been tasked to oversee and review the investigation into the cyber security breach and ensure that it covers all important aspects of the matter. It has also been asked to suggest measures to improve the protocols within seven days.



The group will also revisit the existing e-safety and cyber security procedures; broadly evaluate the existing capacity and vulnerabilities of government departments; reassess the risks associated with various electronic gadgets, and suggest measures to develop the resilience of government offices against cyber-attacks within 15 days, the notification said.