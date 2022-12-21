 
King Charles coronation: UK govt deliberates on plans for 'unique moment for country'

King Charles coronation: UK govt deliberates on plans for 'unique moment for country'

King Charles coronation will take place in May next year, and the government officials have vowed that the event will be an opportunity to ‘showcase the very best of the United Kingdom’.

According to a report by OK, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chaired the final Cabinet meeting of 2022 to deliberate on the coronation plans.

Rishi described King Charles coronation as a "unique moment for the country."

The PM’s spokesman said Buckingham Palace was taking the lead on what is a "significant planning event".

The spokesman continued: "We are expecting a huge number of foreign heads of state, international dignitaries and of course there will be a huge amount of involvement from the public as well."

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may also be on the invitation list.

However, according to the OK, it could pose difficulties for the royal family.

