Najam Sethi named committee head to ‘repeal PCB 2019 constitution’

Former PCB chief Najam Sethi. — PCB

14-member management committee approved by PM Shehbaz.

Committee to work on repealing PCB's 2019 Constitution.

Proposal of committee sent to cabinet for approval.

To revive the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) 2014 Constitution, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday constituted a management committee and named former PCB chief Najam Sethi as its chief.

The management committee is tasked to repeal the PCB Constitution 2019 approving the proposal at para 7 of the summary.

To initiate the process, the proposal and names of those inducted into the committee will be placed before the federal cabinet.

Other committee members proposed by the premier include star all-rounder Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir, ex-Test cricketer Haroon Rashid and former cricketer Shafqat Rana.

Former members of PCB's board of governors including Shakil Sheikh, Gul Zada, Nauman Butt, Ayaz Butt and Arif Saeed are also named in the committee.

Other members include Supreme Court advocate Mustafa Ramday, former president Quetta Association Gul Muhammad, ex-president Larkana Tanvir Ahmed, and ex-director of PCB's National High Performance Centre Aized Syed.

PCB Constitution 2019

PCB's present Constitution, implemented by former PCB chief Ehsan Mani, does not allow the prime minister to withdraw or remove the incumbent chairman of the board, after which a vote of no-confidence by three-fourth majority of the governing board is the only way to remove the PCB chief.

While it is unclear that incumbent PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja wants to quit the board's top-most position, reports of the premier considering a new chief are rife for the last few days.

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan assumed the PM office in 2018, ex-PCB chief Najam Sethi resigned and Mani took charge after his departure. After compelition of his three-year term, he refused an extension last year after which Ramiz Raja took control of the board.

If Raja refuses to step down with no possibility of a no-confidence motion, the present Constitution has no provision for such a situation.

However, clause 47 allows the ruling government to amend the Constitution to expedite the appointment of a new chairman.