Prince Harry ‘nothing more than decoration’ beside Meghan Markle

File Footage

Royal experts feel Meghan Markle is using the Netflix docuseries to ‘consume all the dramatic oxygen’ while Prince Harry serves as décor by her side.



British columnist, Jan Moir issued these claims against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Moir started by pointing out how, “No wonder Meghan is thrilled when Beyonce texts to offer support. ‘She says she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed,’ Meghan says, and nods in agreement.”

“How marvellous that the cameras were again on hand to capture this spontaneous celebrity endorsement,” Moir also adds.

“Throughout this six-part misery memoir, Meghan consumes all the dramatic oxygen while Harry is a tousled coconut at her side, his sponge face suffused with love for his wife and untroubled by deep thought.”

“The Sussexes are joined together on this karmic path. There is no turning back now — even if the continuing drama on Planet Sussex is like nothing on earth.”