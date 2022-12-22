 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘nothing more than decoration’ beside Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts feel Meghan Markle is using the Netflix docuseries to ‘consume all the dramatic oxygen’ while Prince Harry serves as décor by her side.

British columnist, Jan Moir issued these claims against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Moir started by pointing out how, “No wonder Meghan is thrilled when Beyonce texts to offer support. ‘She says she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed,’ Meghan says, and nods in agreement.”

“How marvellous that the cameras were again on hand to capture this spontaneous celebrity endorsement,” Moir also adds.

“Throughout this six-part misery memoir, Meghan consumes all the dramatic oxygen while Harry is a tousled coconut at her side, his sponge face suffused with love for his wife and untroubled by deep thought.”

“The Sussexes are joined together on this karmic path. There is no turning back now — even if the continuing drama on Planet Sussex is like nothing on earth.”

More From Entertainment:

Jordyn Woods brushes claims that she shaded Kylie Jenner on Tik Tok

Jordyn Woods brushes claims that she shaded Kylie Jenner on Tik Tok

King Charles III will 'streamline' monarchy 'sooner than people think'

King Charles III will 'streamline' monarchy 'sooner than people think'
Anthony Hopkins treats fans with epic impression of Thing from ‘Wednesday’

Anthony Hopkins treats fans with epic impression of Thing from ‘Wednesday’
Millie Bobby Brown slammed for kiss scene in 'Enola Holmes 2'

Millie Bobby Brown slammed for kiss scene in 'Enola Holmes 2'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'come for sob story' strategy won't work

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'come for sob story' strategy won't work
Simon Cowell ‘still planning’ wedding with Lauren Silverman one year after engagement

Simon Cowell ‘still planning’ wedding with Lauren Silverman one year after engagement

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured girlfriend Victoria Lamas?

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured girlfriend Victoria Lamas?

Jennifer Lopez shares her glam skincare secrets with fans in new video

Jennifer Lopez shares her glam skincare secrets with fans in new video
Will Smith ‘Emancipation’ fails to impress fans at box office

Will Smith ‘Emancipation’ fails to impress fans at box office
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly step out in Malibu for Christmas shopping

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly step out in Malibu for Christmas shopping
Li Jun Li describes ‘Babylon’ on-set energy as ‘exhilarating and wild’

Li Jun Li describes ‘Babylon’ on-set energy as ‘exhilarating and wild’
Kate Middleton, Prince William's absence at King Charles Christmas lunch sparks reactions

Kate Middleton, Prince William's absence at King Charles Christmas lunch sparks reactions