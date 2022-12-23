 
Karachi's mercury falls to 10°C in last 24 hours: PMD

Karachi recorded the lowest temperature of 10°C in the last 24 hours as the cold has increased in the city, as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

According to the Met department, this is the lowest temperature recorded in the metropolis this season. 

Meanwhile, the weather in most parts of the country including the port city was cold and dry. The mercury fell really low in the northern regions and northern Balochistan. 

Moreover, the PMD forecast that heavy fog will continue to prevail in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. 

Man killed in accident due to fog 

A person lost his life after he was hit by a vehicle due to foggy weather in the Shera Kot area of Lahore, Daily Jang reported. 

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and moved the body to the hospital for postmortem. 

On the other hand, flight operations at Multan International Airport are suspended due to fog.

The flights coming to and leaving from Karachi and Islamabad have also been cancelled while international flights are also experiencing unusual delays. 

