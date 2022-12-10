Weather update: Will Karachi 'catch cold' in coming days?

Fruit sellers sit around a fire to keep themselves warm during the early morning hours along a road in Karachi, Dec 30, 2013. — Reuters/File

With the winter season settling in rather casually, Karachi is likely bracing for strong winds from the northeast — forecast to start buffeting the coastal city of 220 million from tonight, said a meteorological analyst on Saturday.

As per the analyst Jawad Memon, the weather will be dry and dusty apart from being cold. The weather will become cooler due to the winds in the metropolis.

A series of westerly winds will enter Balochistan from Iran from December 12, said Memon.

"There is a chance of rain in the coastal areas of Balochistan, while it might snow in Ziarat and Quetta," he added.

According to the analyst, a series of westerly winds may affect the northern parts of the country and upper Punjab.

"The system will remain effective in the country till December 15," said Memon.

He said that the chill factor in Karachi would start to decrease from December 12 to December 15.

However, Memon said that the last days of December would be cold with the mercury likely plunging below 10 degrees Celcius in January.