 
world
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Reuters

'The Serpent' serial killer Charles Sobhraj arrives in France

By
Reuters

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj leaves Kathmandu district court after his hearing in Kathmandu May 31, 2011.— Reuters
French serial killer Charles Sobhraj leaves Kathmandu district court after his hearing in Kathmandu May 31, 2011.— Reuters

PARIS: Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police believe murdered more than 20 western backpackers on the "hippie trail" through Asia in the 1970s and 1980s, arrived in France on Saturday after nearly two decades behind bars in Nepal, BFM TV reported.

Nepal's Supreme Court ordered the release of Sobhraj, known as the "bikini killer" in Thailand, and "The Serpent" for his evasion of police, earlier this week on health grounds.

A lawyer for Sobhraj in France did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here are some facts about Sobhraj:

  • Sobhraj, 78, was born to an Indian father and Vietnamese mother. Associates have described him as a con artist, a seducer, a robber and a murderer.
  • Thailand issued a warrant for the arrest of Sobhraj in the mid-1970s on charges of drugging and killing six women, all wearing bikinis, on a beach at Pattaya. He was, however, jailed in India before he could stand trial on those charges.
  • Sobhraj was sentenced in India to 21 years in jail on murder charges. Adept at changing his appearance, he earned another moniker, "the serpent", after his escape from prison there in the mid-1980s. He was caught and returned to jail until 1997.
  • Sobhraj returned to France following his release in India. In 2003 he was arrested at a casino in Nepal's capital Kathmandu and convicted of murdering American backpacker Connie Jo Bronzich.
  • Sobhraj denied killing the American woman, whose body was found in a wheat field near the Nepali capital. His lawyers said the charge against him was based on assumption. Several years later he was also found guilty of killing Bronzich's Canadian friend, Laurent Carriere. He had been held in a high-security jail in Kathmandu since 2003.
  • Sobhraj's alleged crimes across Asia have spawned books and at least one movie. Last year, the BBC and Netflix jointly produced a series dramatizing his crimes.
  • Nepal's Supreme Court ordered his release due to his age. He had served 19 years of his 20-year sentence.

More From World:

FTX's Bankman-Fried, charged with 'epic' fraud, released on $250 million bond

FTX's Bankman-Fried, charged with 'epic' fraud, released on $250 million bond
China angered, Taiwan cheered by new US defence act

China angered, Taiwan cheered by new US defence act
US House approves Ukraine aid including arms after Zelenskiy visit

US House approves Ukraine aid including arms after Zelenskiy visit
Violent protests after gunman in Paris kills three in attack on Kurdish community

Violent protests after gunman in Paris kills three in attack on Kurdish community
Canadian polar bears disappearing fast: study

Canadian polar bears disappearing fast: study
Scotland Yard drops assault investigation against Nawaz Sharif's guard

Scotland Yard drops assault investigation against Nawaz Sharif's guard
Arctic blast, blizzards disrupt US travel ahead of holidays

Arctic blast, blizzards disrupt US travel ahead of holidays
16 Indian soldiers killed in road accident

16 Indian soldiers killed in road accident
Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump

Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump
North Korea denies media report it supplied munitions to Russia

North Korea denies media report it supplied munitions to Russia
China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections

China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections
Taliban minister defends closing universities to women as global backlash grows

Taliban minister defends closing universities to women as global backlash grows