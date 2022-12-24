Gianni Infantino says Jungkook 'Dreamers' performance his most memorable moment of FIFA 2022

BTS' Jungkook continues to achieve new records with his 2022 FIFA world cup opening ceremony anthem Dreamers.



On December 24, Allkpop reported that FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino praised Jungkook for his opening ceremony performance in the football tournament.

Gianni shared an Instagram post, looking back to his most memorable moments from the 2022 FIFA world cup, and wrote that the BTS star opening ceremony performance was as incredible and truly remarkable.

He said, “It was a true pleasure to see so many people join us at Al Bayt Stadium for the first game of the FIFA world cup to be played in the Arab world.”

“The opening ceremony, which saw performances from the incredible Jung Kook and Fahad Al Kubaisi was truly remarkable," Gianni continued.

Recently, FIFA creative entertainment executive RedOne also praised Jungkook for his solo success with Dreamers and for taking a risk of doing a solo performance.