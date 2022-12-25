King Charles, William, Kate, other royals appear in high spirit as they celebrate first Christmas without Queen

King Charles III, alongside other members of the royal family, attended a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham to kick off the celebrations for the first time as monarch on Sunday.



Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have been joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton, their children and other senior royals at the Norfolk estate.

Earlier, the Prince and Princess of Wales wished a merry Christmas to their online followers via Twitter, choosing to share an adorable drawing by their elder son as a Christmas card.



The standard is flying above the house, marking a return to traditional royal festivities. It's the first time members of the royal family have spent Christmas at Sandringham House since 2019.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, and the Duke of York and his children Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also present with the family.



Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, who last celebrated Christmas at Sandringham in 2018, did not travel to the UK to celebrate the holiday season with their royal relatives.



It is the first year the King has hosted the Royal Family's traditional gathering at the Norfolk estate since the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.



The late monarch hosted 32 Christmases at Sandringham but was forced to cancel her annual festivities in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

It is also the first year King Charles, 74, will take on the royal tradition of delivering a Christmas message to the United Kingdom and Commonwealth nations.