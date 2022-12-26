 
Who is tennis star Sania Mirza's 'pillar'?

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is not only famous for her sports skills but also for her gorgeous selfies and amazing dress sense.

Sania has once again lightened up her Instagram feed by posting a snap of herself along with her sister Anam Mirza. 

Taking to the photo and video-sharing app, the 36-year-old sports star posted a black-and-white picture with her sister. 

"My pillar," she captioned the photo with a heart emoji. 

In the picture, Sania could be seen wearing a ribbed black turtle neck with her hair tied in a low bun. 

Sania completed her look with minimal jewellery — earrings and a necklace. Meanwhile, her sister also wore black and tied her hair in a bun.

The picture garnered over 33,000 likes just a few hours after it was posted. Fans and followers poured compliments in the comments. 

"Indeed! Having a younger sister is a very good feeling," commented a user. 

"Beautiful picture," wrote one of the users with a heart-eye emoji. 

Many other users called her "beautiful, lovely" and complimented her looks. 

The tennis star religiously posts selfies with her family and son. She also posted pictures of herself with her sister while watching the high-octane semi-final of the FIFA World Cup between Argentina and Croatia.

"What an amazing atmosphere and experience. short and very sweet trip to Doha for the FIFA world cup," she captioned the post.

Sania could be seen wearing a black basic dress with grey and white shoes. She wore her hair in a low ponytail and enhanced her look with a few accessories.

The player wore bracelets, wrist watch, sunglasses and a cross-body bag. She completed the look with light makeup and brown lipstick. 

Sania, who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, has remained tight-lipped about the divorce rumours surrounding the couple for quite some time now.

Shoaib, however, broke his silence on the divorce rumours. speaking during an interview with a publication about his divorce rumours, asked the people to "leave it alone". 

Shoaib expressed displeasure over the constant media pressure on the speculations and gossip about his possible separation from his wife of 12 years. 

"It is our matter. Neither I, nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone," he said. 

