 
sports
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
SDSports desk

Tennis star Sania Mirza stuns in aubergine-hued desi outfit

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is known for keeping her fans engaged with her stunning pictures, has once again posted her snapshots on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video-sharing app, Sania posted her pictures dressed up in an aubergine-hued, embroidered, and sequined desi outfit.

"My perpetual face of ‘Are we not done yet?'" she captioned the picture.

The pro tennis player was dressed to the nines as she paired her outfit with strapless nude heels to match with her beige dupatta adorned by a strikingly-printed border.

Sania looked gorgeous with her hair let down in what appeared to be a talk show.

Apart from stunning her fans with her everyday glam looks, the athlete also shows them a glimpse of her life in the gym as she shares an after-gym story for her followers on Instagram.

Sania Mirza shares an Instagram story post-workout. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Sania Mirza shares an Instagram story post-workout. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

The 35-year-old shared her photo after a "great gym" session but looked rather worn out following what seemed like a rigorous workout.

