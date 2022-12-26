PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to uproot menace of terrorism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during an event after inauguration of development projects in DI Khan. — Radio Pakistan

Premier says govt will take all possible steps to control terrorrism.

"Incidents of terrorism are on the rise again," says PM.

He also assures to employ all resources to bring peace to Pakistan.

As the country has been witnessing an uptick in terror incidents, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday reiterated his resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism by using all resources to bring back peace in Pakistan.

The premier, while addressing an event in Dera Ismail Khan, said that he will take all possible steps to control incidents of terrorism in the country.

PM Shehbaz’s assurance came while commenting on the recent terror incidents across the country, particularly highlighting the Bannu operation against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) where its terrorists took the Counter-Terrorism Department’s compound hostage, which was later cleared by security forces.

“Security forces bravely combatted against the terrorists in Bannu. In recent weeks, incidents of terrorism are on the rise again. Those who embraced martyrdom in Bannu are Pakistan’s heroes. The nation will remember them,” the premier said, speaking at an event following the launch of development projects in DI Khan.

He told the attendees about visiting the Rawalpindi Hospital to meet soldiers injured in the Bannu operation. The prime minister also spoke about the spate of terror attacks in Balochistan a day earlier.

“Another terror incident took place in Balochistan yesterday. We are working hard to prevent incidents of terrorism. We will employ all resources to uproot terrorism to bring peace in Pakistan,” Premier Shehbaz added.

He also assured of the eradication of extortion and other incidents.

Inauguration of development projects

Commenting on the state of development in Pakistan, the prime minister said that the country was led towards a disaster due to the wrong policies of the previous government.

While inaugurating development projects in district DI Khan and realising the dream of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif of constructing motorways across the country, he said: “Inaugurated development works in DI Khan today. [We] have also laid the foundation for the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway. Nawaz Sharif’s dream of motorways from Peshawar to Karachi has come true.”

The premier also lambasted the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for not doing the necessary infrastructural work in DI Khan and Zhob.

“The previous government did not even lay a brick for the DI Khan and Zhib corridor. The provincial government did not spend a penny on the project that the federal government completed in the past,” he said.

The premier went on to say that the Chashma Right Bank Irrigation Project (CRBIP) would irrigate millions of acres of land in Chashma, Mainwali.

“This government has eight months. We will work day and night,” PM Shehbaz said, highlighting the need for building dams to ensure prosperity in the country.

He said that he will ask Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani to devise a plan and brief about the dam’s completion.

Speaking on the construction of an airport, the premier said that it will be a waste to invest money in the old airport as water gets accumulated there. He added that to ensure the success of the airport, the government will complete the project of an industrial state.

In a veiled reference to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PM Shehbaz said that he had brought disrespect to the country after selling out precious gifts presented by foreign leaders given as a symbol of fraternal ties with Pakistan's people, but the former ruler sold them out in open markets.

He added that when taking an oath, Imran Khan did not realise the economic disaster that Pakistan was heading towards, as it was on the verge of default. But following the efforts of the coalition government, with all relevant institutions and prayers of the nation, they saved the country.

The premier said the country is still facing economic challenges. He added that Pakistan suffered a whopping loss of about $30 billion due to floods and these woes were multiplied by global inflation and recession, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the exorbitant price of gas and oil in the international market.