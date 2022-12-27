PPP observes Benazir Bhutto's 15th death anniversary today

Workers of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) light candles to pay tribute to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her 15th death anniversary in front of Larkana Press Club, December 26. —APP

Benazir Bhutto's 15th death anniversary today.

PPP will hold public rally in Larkana.

Bilawal says Benazir taught us to strive for Pakistan for all, not just a privileged few.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is observing the 15th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto today.

The party will hold a public rally in Larkana today.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari issued a video message on the occasion and invited the people to the public rally marking the event when the country's first female prime minister was martyred in a terror attack.

Bilawal said that he has reached Larkana where they will pay tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

“We draw inspiration from her heroic struggle against dictatorship and extremism,” he said in a video message.

“Shaheed Benazir Bhutto taught us to serve the people, to strive for a Pakistan for all, not just a privileged few."

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said the announcement of the institutions being apolitical is also a realization of the dream of Benazir Bhutto, as it will give stability to democracy and establish credibility for the country.

He said that he can never neglect the mission of Shaheed Benazir.

“He was guided by her politics and is still being guided by her philosophy,” Zardari said.

The PPP supremo said that no one else faced the difficulties that Shaheed Benazir had faced for the sake of the constitution and democracy. “She was a symbol of patience and endurance,” he said.

The former president said that Benazir Bhutto bravely resisted the barbaric and brutal dictators.

“We are strong and steadfast on her ideology because of her teachings,” he said, adding that the continuation of democracy was her dream and by the grace of the Almighty Allah, that dream has been fulfilled.

Zardari said that the PPP is striving to make the country free from all kinds of extremism, where there is the light of knowledge, jobs for the people, equal opportunities for the youth to move forward, women free from the shackles of fear, and minorities with a respectable place in the society.

“This will be a Pakistan envisioned by Shaheed Benazir,” he said.