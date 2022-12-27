 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

LHC directs govt to extend winter vacations by 7 more days in smog-hit Lahore

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Children walk to school amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore on December 1, 2022. — AFP
Children walk to school amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore on December 1, 2022. — AFP

  • Court summons PDMA director general to next hearing. 
  • Court says that smog is being controlled to an extent.
  • The govt is responsible for prevention of smog, it adds. 

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday ordered the government to extend the winter vacations of schools and colleges of Lahore for seven more days due to the worsening smog situation in the city, reported Geo News on Tuesday. 

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday announced the decision for the closure of the educational institutes while hearing petitions seeking its intervention in the control of smog.

The court also summoned the Provincial Disaster Management Authority's (PDMA) director general to the next hearing.

During the hearing, the court said that the smog is being controlled to an extent. "The government is responsible for the prevention of the smog," said the court. 

The court then adjourned the hearing till Friday. 

Schools, offices closed for two days

Earlier this month, the LHC ordered closing the schools and offices for two days — Friday and Saturday — weekly owing to the smog situation. 

The notification, issued by the PDMA, stated that the staff may continue to work from home. The order will remain effective till January 15, 2023.

"All private offices being operated by companies, private sector entities and other individuals, within the territorial limits of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation, shall remain closed on every Friday, and Saturday, with effect from 07.12.2022 until 15.01.2023. However, their staff may work from home," stated the PDMA notification.

Meanwhile, School Education Department's notification stated that the decision to close the schools weekly is applied to all the private and government schools of District Lahore.

"In compliance with the directions of Hon'ble Lahore High Court, Lahore, in Writ Petition No. 227807/ 2018 vide order dated 02-12-2022, it is notified that owing to prevailing SMOG condition, all Public & Private Schools in District Lahore shall remain closed on every Friday & Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday till further orders," stated the notification.

It also noted that the chief executive officer of the District Education Authority (DEA), Lahore and the concerned heads shall manage the distribution of homework to the students during the closure of schools.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh govt once again seeks postponement of LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

Sindh govt once again seeks postponement of LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad
Alarming increase in minor sexual abuse cases in Karachi in 2022

Alarming increase in minor sexual abuse cases in Karachi in 2022
PPP observes Benazir Bhutto's 15th death anniversary today

PPP observes Benazir Bhutto's 15th death anniversary today
NA speaker wants PTI MPs to verify resignations one-by-one, not altogether

NA speaker wants PTI MPs to verify resignations one-by-one, not altogether
Imran Khan blames govt for ‘pushing country towards terror incidents’

Imran Khan blames govt for ‘pushing country towards terror incidents’
PTI seeks 'good working relations' with establishment

PTI seeks 'good working relations' with establishment
Imran face of ‘collective wrongdoings’ of establishment, judiciary: Asif

Imran face of ‘collective wrongdoings’ of establishment, judiciary: Asif
PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to uproot menace of terrorism

PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to uproot menace of terrorism
President says statement related to Gen Bajwa ‘twisted, self-concocted’

President says statement related to Gen Bajwa ‘twisted, self-concocted’
Govt announces public holidays for 2023

Govt announces public holidays for 2023
IHC issues notice to state over Azam Swati's post-arrest bail plea

IHC issues notice to state over Azam Swati's post-arrest bail plea
'Fake news': UAE denies reports of visa ban on residents of certain Pakistani cities

'Fake news': UAE denies reports of visa ban on residents of certain Pakistani cities