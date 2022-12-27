How long will it take to renovate Quetta's Bugti Stadium for PSL 8?

Quetta's Bugti Stadium. — Twitter

KARACHI: Quetta's Bugti Stadium has been in the limelight since Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Management Committee Najam Sethi's announcement to include it as a venue for Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

However, Bugti Stadium's situation it is not ready to host matches immediately due to the lack of cricket activities and no development work for the last four years.



According to Sethi, the stadium needs proper renovation work and it will take at least six weeks to make it ready for PSL 8.

"Bugti Stadium's situation worsened in last four years," highlighted the PCB chairman while talking in the pitch side show of the first Pakistan vs New Zealand Test.

Regarding security concerns in Quetta, Sethi admitted that it's a fact but they got assurance from law enforcement agencies in this regard.

"Security is the biggest concern in Quetta but we've got assurance from our law enforcement agencies. We are very much hopeful for conducting some of the PSL 8 matches in Quetta," he stated.

Since taking charge as PCB Management Committee Shairman Sethi has made some big decisions including the one regarding hosting PSL 8 matches in the cricket-starved city, Quetta.

His statement brought happiness among Quetta's cricket fans who now desperately want to see PSL stars in front of them.