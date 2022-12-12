 
Monday Dec 12 2022
Faizan Lakhani

More than 500 overseas players register for PSL 8

Faizan Lakhani

Monday Dec 12, 2022

A file photo of the Pakistan Super Leagues (PSL) trophy for the seventh edition. — Twitter/PSL
KARACHI: Over 500 overseas players — including Australians Matthew Wade and Aaron Finch — have signed up for the players’ draft of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The players' draft for PSL 8 is scheduled to be held in Karachi on December 15.

According to the list of players, available with Geo News, the largest contingent of players who have registered for PSL are from England as around 138 Englishmen will be up to be drafted by franchises for PSL's latest edition.

Forty-six players from Afghanistan, 16 from Australia, 30 players from Bangladesh, six from New Zealand, 26 from South Africa, 62 from Sri Lanka, 11 from Zimbabwe, and around 40 players from West Indies have gotten themselves registered for the players' draft.

(L to R) Aaron Finch, Carlos Brathwaite, and Matthew Wade. — Reuters/ICC/File
Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade, Shakib Al Hasan, Alex Hales, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jimmy Neesham, David Miller, Adil Rasheed, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kieron Pollard, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mohammad Nabi, Martin Guptil, Lungi Ngidi and Colin De Grandhomme are in the platinum category.

Meanwhile, Imran Tahir, Saqib Mehmood, James Vince, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiq ur Rahim, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Reeza Hendricks, Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza, Fawad Ahmed, and Carlos Brathwaite are in Diamond category.

South Africans Junior Dala and Temba Bavuma are registered in the Gold category for the PSL players’ draft.

However, Shakeeb ul Hassan, Moeen Ali, and David Willey along with several other Bangladesh and England players are partially available or their availability is subject to the team’s selection for the bilateral series between the two countries.

Players from South Africa and West Indies are also likely to be available partially as both teams are scheduled to play bilateral series in February.

