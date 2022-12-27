Dog sets room on fire after accidentally switching on hair dryer

A woman arrived home in the evening to discover her house full of smoke and her dog waiting at the front door.— Twitter/Essex Fire Service

A hairdryer was accidentally turned on by a dog at a home in the United Kingdom.

On Saturday night (December 24), Hockley called Essex Fire Service in response to reports of a smoke-filled residence.

The dog owner, a woman, arrived home in the evening to discover her house full of smoke and her dog waiting at the front door, according to Essex Fire Service.

The woman may have plugged in a hair dryer on top of the bed, which the dog accidentally activated when it leapt into the bed, according to the fire officials. It eventually caught fire to the bedding and mattress.

"A dog jumped on a bed and turned a hairdryer on, eventually causing it to catch alight to the mattress," Essex Fire Services reported on Twitter, calling the incident "a freak accident".

The fire was found in the bedroom after which firefighters acted quickly to put it out.

In a statement, Manager Gary Shinn asked UK citizens to turn off their appliances when finished using them to prevent such incidents.

"Once you've finished with any electrical appliances such as hairdryers and straighteners please take a moment to unplug them," he said.



"The homeowner wouldn't have thought for one moment her dog would turn on the hairdryer, but unplugging something just gives you that peace of mind," Shinn added.

A residence in Missouri, US, reportedly caught fire a few months ago after a dog managed to switch on the kitchen stove. Despite the fact that both dogs were saved, pictures posted on social media revealed substantial damage to the interior of the home.

