 
sports
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
SDSports desk

PCB rejects Ramiz Raja’s expense claims against Najam Sethi

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja (right) and Chairman PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi. — PCB/File
Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja (right) and Chairman PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi. — PCB/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday rejected former cricket body chief Ramiz Raja's expense claims regarding Chairman PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi.

"Former chairman Raja’s comparison of his and Sethi’s expenses during his previous term is misleading and inaccurate as the circumstances are incomparable," the board said in a statement.

Backing the rebuttal with details, the PCB said the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from 2016 to 2018 were held offshore, implying many visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to organise the marquee tournament.

However, he said no PSL allowances have ever been paid to Sethi and the information has been merely presented as a potential payable.

"In contrast, PSL 2022 was held under former Chairman Mr Raja and was staged only in Karachi and Lahore," the statement noted.

The PCB said that "foreign tour expenses are high" for current Sethi as, during his previous tenure, PSL and Pakistan’s home international matches were played outside Pakistan.

Therefore, the board said, the current chairman was required to make frequent visits to the UAE for PSL and bilateral series and for related meetings.

"All travel expenses were approved by the appropriate authorities and were duly audited (internally and externally)," the statement mentioned.

Car allowance was paid to current Sethi as per the Board of Governor’s approval as he had used his personal armoured vehicle due to security threats, the PCB said.

On the contrary, it noted, the PCB provided the former chairman with a brand new armoured vehicle costing a whopping Rs16.5 million

The security expense of the current chairman was high owing to additional security that needed to be provided to him as he was the former Punjab chief minister, the board said.

"Intelligence Bureau and Special Branch Punjab had issued advised of threats to him," the PCB added.

"It is pertinent to remember that the current chairman had sent a legal notice to the PCB regarding the table of expenses as soon as these were made public through the PCB corporate website," it added.

More From Sports:

'Free entry' for spectators during second Pak vs NZ Test

'Free entry' for spectators during second Pak vs NZ Test
Netizens lash out at Aleem Dar for wrong decisions, ask him to retire

Netizens lash out at Aleem Dar for wrong decisions, ask him to retire
Lucky Williamson drives New Zealand to 353-4 against Pakistan

Lucky Williamson drives New Zealand to 353-4 against Pakistan
Pak vs NZ: Why was Mohammad Rizwan stopped from captaining during Karachi Test?

Pak vs NZ: Why was Mohammad Rizwan stopped from captaining during Karachi Test?
MS Dhoni's daughter receives signed jersey from Lionel Messi

MS Dhoni's daughter receives signed jersey from Lionel Messi
Ajaz Patel satisfied with New Zealand's progress in first Pakistan Test

Ajaz Patel satisfied with New Zealand's progress in first Pakistan Test
How long will it take to renovate Quetta's Bugti Stadium for PSL8?

How long will it take to renovate Quetta's Bugti Stadium for PSL8?
Conway, Latham lead strong NZ reply in Karachi Test

Conway, Latham lead strong NZ reply in Karachi Test
WATCH: Spidercam crashes into South African pacer Anrich Nortje

WATCH: Spidercam crashes into South African pacer Anrich Nortje
Shoaib Malik urges Shahid Afridi to pick Sarfaraz in ODI team

Shoaib Malik urges Shahid Afridi to pick Sarfaraz in ODI team
Sarfaraz Ahmed ‘proved his selection right': Shahid Afridi

Sarfaraz Ahmed ‘proved his selection right': Shahid Afridi
Fans line up for Lionel Messi tattoos

Fans line up for Lionel Messi tattoos