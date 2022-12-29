T.J. Holmes files for divorce from Marilee Fiebig amid affair scandal

T.J. Holmes has filed for divorce from second wife Marilee Fiebig amid his alleged affair with his Good Morning America 3 co-host, Amy Robach.

Per documents obtained by HollywoodLife, T.J. filed for divorce in New York on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022. T.J. and Marilee’s divorce proceedings come nearly a month after the anchor was seen getting very friendly with Amy. Holmes and Fiebig tied the knot in March 2010 and welcomed daughter Sabine in January 2013.

According to Page Six, an insider revealed that Fiebig, an immigration lawyer, was “blindsided” by her husband’s alleged affair with his on-air colleague. The source added that the two had been separated for several months but that they were trying to “work things out” when news of the alleged workplace romance broke in late November.

“She’s devastated. She had no idea,” our informant said, adding that the two “were just together for T.J.’s birthday [on Aug. 19].”

The GMA3 cohosts raised eyebrows in November 2022 when they were caught getting cosy in photos published by the Daily Mail, which were taken over the course of the month. One image from a weekend getaway to a cottage showed Holmes touching Robach’s backside as she put bags in the trunk of a car, via HL.

After the news of the romance surfaced the broadcasters disabled their personal Instagram accounts, Holmes also deactivated his Twitter page.

ABC also launched an investigation into the nature of Holmes and Robach’s relationship, which revealed his alleged relations with at least two other staffers at the job, including married producer Natasha Singh.

Meanwhile, Amy’s husband Andrew Shue also deleted all of the photos that he had with her from his Instagram after the scandal broke. Amy was also seen moving out of her New York City apartment the same week.

It was reported that the pair had each separated from their spouses prior to the photos being released, according to People. An insider told the outlet that they didn’t start dating until after they’d each separated. “This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” they said.