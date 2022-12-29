Prince Harry 'would be happier' if Meghan put her mistrust for royals aside

file footage

Meghan Markle is being urged to put aside her ‘hurt and mistrust’ for the Royal Family aside to allow Prince Harry the space to reconcile before it’s too late.



Writer Rowan Pelling addressed a ‘memo’ to the Duchess of Sussex via The Daily Mail this week, in which she shared how her own father-in-law had ‘banished’ her for being ‘too vulgar’ and how she never let her rift with him come in the way of her husband’s relationship with his father.

In the same vein, Pelling wrote: “I can't help feeling Prince Harry would be happier if Meghan was able to put some of her hurt and mistrust of the royal institution aside, to foster a better relationship with his family — particularly with William.”

“These two men have suffered a terrible early bereavement that only the pair of them can fully comprehend, and estrangement can only deepen the wound,” she added.

In her lengthy piece, Pelling also shared how her father-in-law passed away before she had the opportunity to fix her relationship with him, but that she found peace in the fact that her husband had fixed his bond with his father.

She then stated: “Similarly, Harry would do well to try and encourage his wife to reconcile with her father before that opportunity is snatched away from her… There are rewards in putting family unity first.”