Prince Harry reveals what he misses the most about royal family

Prince Harry, in his and Meghan Markle's docuseries, revealed what he misses the most about life in "the institution."



The Duke of Sussex, at the final episode of "Harry & Meghan," said: "I miss the weird family gatherings when we're all sort of brought together under one roof for, you know, certain times of the year. That I miss."

"You know, being part of the institution meant that I was in the U.K so I miss the UK, I miss my friends."



Meghan Markle's husband went on saying he had "lost a few friends in this process as well" as a result of the couple's choice to stand back and relocate to California.

He continued: "I changed to the point that I'd outgrown my environment. Therefore, this was the most obvious place to come."

Harry added: "There's times when I've been angry, but I can't be that angry because I genuinely feel that I and we are exactly where we're supposed to be. We've made it to the other side."

