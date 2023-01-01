 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey reveal loss of baby: 2022 was 'Wonderful and Heart-Wrenching'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey reveal a heart-wrenching loss in 2022.

On Sunday, January 1, Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey shared on Instagram that they lost their child in the year 2022.

"2022 was incredibly wonderful and heart-wrenching," Kailey wrote in her Instagram account, as per People.

She shared a picture of her husband and son, Remington, 2, at the beach, looking at the water. The captioned further read, "In the middle of the craziest year we have ever had, we lost a baby in September at 8 weeks,

She continued, "It felt like drowning and trying to swim towards the sun to find the surface. I didn't know if I'd ever share this, but something about going into this next year, I needed to leave this news in 2022."

Kailey, 32, talked more about the loss and why it's important for people to treat one another with grace and kindness.

"It gives me hope, knowing we are more connected than we think," she wrote. "And it gives me solace knowing nothing and no one's life is perfect or without pain. May we all give each other some more grace this next year… more kindness because we don't know what someone is truly going through… more love because we all need it."



