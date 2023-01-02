‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucien Laviscount to play next James Bond? Deets inside

Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount is reportedly being considered to play the next James Bond, amid speculation over who will replace Daniel Craig in the iconic role.

The British actor, 30, became overnight sensation after playing Alfie - the love interest of Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) in Netflix hit series.

As per the latest reports, Laviscount has been considered to play the iconic 007 role after Bond producer Barbara Broccoli because Broccoli said that she wanted the next actor to play the part for 15 years.

According to the DailyMail report, another factor that may play into Laviscount's casting is that the Bond filmmakers are leaning toward going with an ethnic-minority star to better reflect modern society.

"Laviscount ticks all of the boxes," sources said. They further added that he is a "super talented" actor, "extremely handsome" and has attracted new fans over the last 18 months since joining the cast of the Netflix's rom-com series.

"Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how dapper and fitting to the role he will look,” another source added.

Craig wrapped up his run in the role with No Time to Die, released in 2021.