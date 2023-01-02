 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucien Laviscount to play next James Bond? Deets inside

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucien Laviscount to play next James Bond? Deets inside
‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucien Laviscount to play next James Bond? Deets inside 

Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount is reportedly being considered to play the next James Bond, amid speculation over who will replace Daniel Craig in the iconic role.

The British actor, 30, became overnight sensation after playing Alfie - the love interest of Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) in Netflix hit series.

As per the latest reports, Laviscount has been considered to play the iconic 007 role after Bond producer Barbara Broccoli because Broccoli said that she wanted the next actor to play the part for 15 years.

According to the DailyMail report, another factor that may play into Laviscount's casting is that the Bond filmmakers are leaning toward going with an ethnic-minority star to better reflect modern society.

"Laviscount ticks all of the boxes," sources said. They further added that he is a "super talented" actor, "extremely handsome" and has attracted new fans over the last 18 months since joining the cast of the Netflix's rom-com series.

"Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how dapper and fitting to the role he will look,” another source added.

Craig wrapped up his run in the role with No Time to Die, released in 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz shares intimate moment with Brooklyn Beckham at New Year’s Eve

Nicola Peltz shares intimate moment with Brooklyn Beckham at New Year’s Eve
Khloe Kardashian shares glimpses of New Year celebrations with True, Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian shares glimpses of New Year celebrations with True, Kim Kardashian

Dua Lipa plans to ‘pursue acting’ as she receives ‘tonne of scripts’

Dua Lipa plans to ‘pursue acting’ as she receives ‘tonne of scripts’
Is Nick Cannon ‘finally done ‘repopulating the Earth’?

Is Nick Cannon ‘finally done ‘repopulating the Earth’?
Andrew Tate promises to ‘break free’ from the Matrix

Andrew Tate promises to ‘break free’ from the Matrix
Modest Mouse Jeremiah Green passes away at 45

Modest Mouse Jeremiah Green passes away at 45
McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road

McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle understood 'unspoken' exile after Prince George photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle understood 'unspoken' exile after Prince George photo
Prince Harry was happy for Prince Philip after he died

Prince Harry was happy for Prince Philip after he died

Meghan Markle 'political ambitions' would make bombshell memoir: 'Makes sense'

Meghan Markle 'political ambitions' would make bombshell memoir: 'Makes sense'
Prince Harry 'fight' detail in memoir to be 'tough' on Prince William

Prince Harry 'fight' detail in memoir to be 'tough' on Prince William
Prince Harry says he sees a lot of Meghan in Archie and a lot of Diana in Lilibet

Prince Harry says he sees a lot of Meghan in Archie and a lot of Diana in Lilibet