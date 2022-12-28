 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
Reuters

US House administration arm bans TikTok on official devices

By
Reuters

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

A 3D printed Tik Tok logo is seen in front of U.S. flag in this illustration taken October 6, 2020.— Reuters
A 3D printed Tik Tok logo is seen in front of U.S. flag in this illustration taken October 6, 2020.— Reuters

The popular Chinese video app TikTok has been banned from all US House of Representatives-managed devices, according to the House's administration arm, mimicking a law soon to go into effect banning the app from US government devices.

The app is considered "high risk due to a number of security issues," the House's Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) said in a message sent to all lawmakers and staff on Tuesday, and must be deleted from all devices managed by the House.

The new rule follows a series of moves by US state governments to ban TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd, from government devices. As of last week, 19 states have at least partially blocked the app from state-managed devices over concerns that the Chinese government could use the app to track Americans and censor content.

The $1.66 trillion omnibus spending bill, passed last week to fund the US government through to Sept. 30, 2023, includes a provision to ban the app on federally managed devices, and will take effect once President Joe Biden signs the legislation into law.

"With the passage of the Omnibus that banned TikTok on executive branch devices, the CAO worked with the Committee on House Administration to implement a similar policy for the House," a spokesperson for the Chief Administrative Officer told Reuters on Tuesday.

The message to staff said anyone with TikTok on their device would be contacted about removing it, and future downloads of the app were prohibited.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the new rule.

US lawmakers have put forward a proposal to implement a nationwide ban on the app.

More From Sci-Tech:

Floaters that turn ocean waves into renewable energy could power our homes

Floaters that turn ocean waves into renewable energy could power our homes
Webb telescope promises new age of the stars

Webb telescope promises new age of the stars
Elon Musk says around 100 Starlinks now active in Iran

Elon Musk says around 100 Starlinks now active in Iran
Who could be Twitter's new CEO?

Who could be Twitter's new CEO?
Twitter restores suicide prevention feature

Twitter restores suicide prevention feature
FTX's Bankman-Fried, charged with 'epic' fraud, released on $250 million bond

FTX's Bankman-Fried, charged with 'epic' fraud, released on $250 million bond
Times when 2022 felt like we were in a sci-fi movie

Times when 2022 felt like we were in a sci-fi movie
Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink
Twitter removes suicide prevention feature

Twitter removes suicide prevention feature
‘Datasphere expected to grow manifold by 2025’

‘Datasphere expected to grow manifold by 2025’
Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak

Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak
'Artificial intelligence may soon predict disasters and pandemics'

'Artificial intelligence may soon predict disasters and pandemics'