Andrew Tate arrest: Investigation takes new turn after TikTok star emerges as key figure

Andrew Tate's human trafficking and sexual assault investigation has taken a new turn after the TikTok star Abigail Tyson emerged as a key figure.

Daily Mail recently reported that the controversial social media personality, who’s currently under arrest in Romania, sold his firm to his girlfriend Giorgiana Naghel.

The 28-year-old Giorgiana reportedly sold the firm to a company called Posllipo whose legal representative was Abigail.

The outlet reported that Abigail is a renowned face on social media platforms for adult content and has managed to amass a huge number of followers.

However, now her name has climbed on the top in the Romanian investigators’ list as they would like to speak to her about Andrew’s business activities.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Andrew allegedly tried to lure the 16-year-old daughter of a politician, Cozmin Gușă who is a former Romanian MP and TV mogul who owns part of Realitatea TV.

She confessed on Instagram: “The first time I became interested in these individuals was when I received a message from one of the Tate brothers, this was 3 years ago.”

“I was 16 years old, I had just created an Instagram account, but I was already out of the country, studying in Austria.”