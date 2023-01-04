 
world
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Andrew Tate arrest: Investigation takes new turn after TikTok star emerges as key figure

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Andrew Tate arrest: Investigation takes new turn after TikTok star emerges as key figure
Andrew Tate arrest: Investigation takes new turn after TikTok star emerges as key figure

Andrew Tate's human trafficking and sexual assault investigation has taken a new turn after the TikTok star Abigail Tyson emerged as a key figure.

Daily Mail recently reported that the controversial social media personality, who’s currently under arrest in Romania, sold his firm to his girlfriend Giorgiana Naghel.

The 28-year-old Giorgiana reportedly sold the firm to a company called Posllipo whose legal representative was Abigail.

The outlet reported that Abigail is a renowned face on social media platforms for adult content and has managed to amass a huge number of followers.

However, now her name has climbed on the top in the Romanian investigators’ list as they would like to speak to her about Andrew’s business activities.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Andrew allegedly tried to lure the 16-year-old daughter of a politician, Cozmin Gușă who is a former Romanian MP and TV mogul who owns part of Realitatea TV.

She confessed on Instagram: “The first time I became interested in these individuals was when I received a message from one of the Tate brothers, this was 3 years ago.”

“I was 16 years old, I had just created an Instagram account, but I was already out of the country, studying in Austria.”

More From World:

Extreme-right Israeli minister’s visit to al-Aqsa mosque spurs global outrage

Extreme-right Israeli minister’s visit to al-Aqsa mosque spurs global outrage
China urges 'final victory' over COVID as global concern mounts over spread

China urges 'final victory' over COVID as global concern mounts over spread
Right-wing Republicans block Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become US House speaker

Right-wing Republicans block Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become US House speaker
Artist paints on inflation-hit bank notes

Artist paints on inflation-hit bank notes
US set for first execution of a transgender person

US set for first execution of a transgender person
Israel forces kill Palestinian child in Bethlehem

Israel forces kill Palestinian child in Bethlehem
Britain to proscribe Iran's Revolutionary Guard as terror group

Britain to proscribe Iran's Revolutionary Guard as terror group

Russian anger grows over strike that killed dozens of troops in Ukraine

Russian anger grows over strike that killed dozens of troops in Ukraine
Israeli far-right minister visits contested Jerusalem holy site

Israeli far-right minister visits contested Jerusalem holy site
Karachi businessman wins major case against UK Home Office

Karachi businessman wins major case against UK Home Office

Kevin McCarthy struggles for top spot in new Republican-led US Congress

Kevin McCarthy struggles for top spot in new Republican-led US Congress
Brazil bids farewell to 'king of football' Pele with 24-hour wake

Brazil bids farewell to 'king of football' Pele with 24-hour wake