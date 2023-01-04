Will Andrew Tate be released while investigation continues?

FileFootage

Romanian authorities arrested Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate with human trafficking and sexual assault charges.



The controversial social media personality was nabbed on Thursday in a police raid along with his brother amid allegations of human trafficking, sexual assault and organizing a crime group.

Andrew’s lawyers filed an appeal to Bucharest Court House on Friday to have him released from custody. However, the judge rejected the lawyers’ appeal.

Andrew’s representative Avocat Vidineac Eugen Constatin stated told reporters outside the court: “The court has issued an arrest warrant for 30 days. We've appealed it, the court will decide after the appeal what the final solution is."

However, everyone has been asking the same question – whether the court will uphold the detention of four suspects for the next thirty days while the investigation continues.

Romanian news website Antenna 3 CNN reported that the original 24-hour arrest warrant is set to expire around 10 p.m. local time.



"By then, the judge should make a decision. Otherwise, the two brothers can go free,” the site reported. However, the custody period was later extended to 30 days.

