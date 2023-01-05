Reason Princess Diana did not attend Princess Anne wedding

Princess Anne did not invite Princess Diana to her intimate wedding in 1992.



Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter, who eloped with now-husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence to Scotland, only her immediate family to her nuptials.

This came after John Major confirmed their separation of Princess Diana and King Charles at the House of Commons.

He stated: "This decision has been reached amicably and they will both continue to participate fully in the upbringing of their children."

The wedding was hence only attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen mother and her children Zara Tindall and Pete Philips. Of her brothers, only King Charles and Prince Andrew attended the ceremony.