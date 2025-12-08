David Corenswet triggers unexpected reaction as viewers jump in

David Corenswet became the center of a new online argument after a recent interview with Jonathan Bailey.

The Superman actor talked about masculinity while speaking about mid air kissing scenes and his words quickly triggered mixed reactions.

During an interview, Corenswet said that Bailey “somehow maintained his masculinity” during a scene where Bailey’s character was carried while kissing.

Some fans felt the comment sounded very rude and called it misogynistic whereas, others defended the actor and said people misunderstood the meaning.

However, they explained that Corenswet was only talking about how the scene was filmed and not about gender roles.

Supporters also informed people that the full conversation have been warm and friendly, as both actors also shared small behind the scenes details about their work experience.

Corenswet’s version of Superman especially praised for showing a softer side as views liked how his Clark Kent showed kindness, emotion and warmth in most of the scenes with Lois Lane and his adoptive parents Jonathan and Martha Kent.

The 32-year-old actor continued saying that he and director James Gunn sometimes shared small creative disagreements where one example was the floating kiss with Rachel Brosnahan.

While discussing about sharing the real moments, the star felt a small laugh made their working experience more real and detailed.

He further said that Gunn made most decisions but trusted him with moments that felt right.

As the debate continued, many fans stood by David as they said he brought a healthy and gentle kind of masculinity to the iconic role Superman and believed the conversation showed how modern heroes could be strong and has the softer side.