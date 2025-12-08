Sophie Kasaei, Jordan Brook celebrate pregnancy after emotional fertility struggles

Sophie Kasaei and Jordan Brook are expecting their first child together, the couple shared on Sunday.

The reality stars confirmed the news with a sweet video posted on Instagram, following an emotional two-year fertility battle in their journey to become parents.

TOWIE stars Sophie, 36, and Jordan, 30, looked happier than ever as they posed in front of a beautiful Christmas tree: 'Merry Christmas Mummy and Daddy. See you in 2026.'

They wrote: 'Last year, Sophie and Jordan clutched onto an old wives' tale, carefully wrapping a baby blanket and placing it under their tree, in the hope that 2025 would be their year.'

The announcement video concluded with the message: 'Baby Brook Due 2026.'

Sophie penned: 'The most magical gift. Merry Christmas from three of us.'

Jordan also shared his feelings about he big news, commenting: 'My darling girl. I am so proud of you. I am so proud of us. We never lost hope, and through out toughest battle has come the most incredible blessing. I love you and that bump more than anything in the world.'

The sweet announcement was quickly met with warm wishes from fans and friends' congratulating the couple.