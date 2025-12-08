 
Johnny Depp receives special 'Pirates of the Caribbean' tribute at Tokyo Comic Con

Johnny Depp might return as Jack Sparrow in 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6'

Geo News Digital Desk
December 08, 2025

Johnny Depp just attended the Tokyo Comic Convention 2025 where he received an unexpected tribute.

He is widely known for playing Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Therefore, he got a tribute with the reference of his iconic character.

Anime creator Eiichiro Oda made a Japanese custom door curtain on which drew the fan-favourite Jack Sparrow character.

The 62-year-old was presented with special honour by Hiroaki Hirata, the guy who dubbed the character in Japan.

Depp felt overwhelmed while being on the stage and receiving the honour. He said, "I just want to cover myself in it," before disappearing behind the curtain and popping back out again.

While addressing on the stage of Tokyo Comic Con 2025, The Tourist actor thanked everyone for the immense love and support they have shown over the years.

Johnny said, "I feel as though there are more of you than there are, but that could just be part of my brain or maybe I'm lying in a hospital bed ill and none of this is happening, I don't know.”

He continued, "But while it's happening, while I'm experiencing seeing all of these faces out here, thank you, thank you, for your respect, your love."

Depp is rumoured to be returning as Sparrow in the sixth sequel of the Pirates movie.

