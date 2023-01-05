 
Thursday Jan 05 2023
Meghan Markle ‘whining from privileged luxury’: ‘It’s pathetic!’

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Meghan Markle has been called out for constantly “whining from privileged luxury.”

US-based royal commentator Lee Cohen issued these claims during his interview with Express UK.

Cohen began by saying, “Who in their right mind goes on attacking publicly a party—demanding apologies when it is they who have committed all the offences-- with whom they are seeking to reconcile?”

“The aired grievances of the Sussexes make them less and less appealing except among those who embrace a victimhood narrative.”

“The Sussexes should realise that the more they—with their gilded Hollywood lifestyle-- wring their hands and denounce Harry’s family, the more pathetic and ridiculous they look.”

He also urged the couple to “take a page” from the Royal Family’s book who “promote positivity” as well as the “achievements of others rather than themselves.”

Before concluding he also accused Meghan Markle of operating from a place of ‘luxury’ and added, “Their whining from privileged luxury is all the more ludicrous and contemptible when many people wonder how they will make ends meet in challenging economic times.”

