Prince Harry 'drove through tunnel' where Diana died to experience moment

Prince Harry admits he went through the same tunnel in Paris where his mother passed away.



Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997, leaving behind two sons. Harry, who was only 13 years old at the time, went into depression.



Now explaining in his memoir, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he wanted to relive the moment experience by his mother after the 2007 Rugby World Cup semi-final in Paris.



He writes: “The World Cup provided me with a driver, and on my first night in the City of Light I asked him if he knew the tunnel where my mother…” he wrote. “I watched his eyes in the rearview, growing large. The tunnel is called Pont de l’Alma, I told him. Yes, yes. He knew it.”

Harry explained that he asked the driver to “go through the tunnel” at precisely, “sixty-five miles per hour”.

“The exact speed Mummy’s car had supposedly been driving, according to police, at the time of the crash,” he continued. “Not 120 miles per hour, as the press originally reported.”

A person Billy, who was in the driving seat at the time, said that “if the driver ever revealed to another human that we’d asked him to do this, we’d find him and there would be hell to pay”.

