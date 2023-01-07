Tristan Thompson’s mom suffers heart attack: source

 
Inside sources have just shed some light into the death of Tristan Thompson’s mom Andrea Thompson.

This revelation and insight into Thompson’s mother have been brought to light by TMZ Sports.

According to their findings, Andrea died in her home in Toronto this Thursday and despite best efforts by local doctors, she didn’t make it.

Even Khloé Kardashian joined him in order to comfort and navigate the next few days.

For those unversed, Khloé and Tristan share two children between them, 4-year-old True as well as a 5-month-old son whose name has not yet been disclosed. 

