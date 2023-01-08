 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Strictly's Kym Marsh discusses being a single mum: 'begged and borrowed’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Strictlys Kym Marsh discusses being a single mum: begged and borrowed’
Strictly's Kym Marsh discusses being a single mum: 'begged and borrowed’

Kym Marsh is talking about her single mum hardships in her latest interview adding she had to beg and borrow from family and friends to make both ends meet.

Recalling her own struggles as a single mum the Coronation Street star, 46, compared herself to her new character in the Waterloo Road reboot on Saturday.

The actress, 46, who stars as school canteen worker Nicky Walters in the soap, said there are 'elements of Nicky' that she can relate to.

Speaking in an interview with The Mirror, Kym detailed her past as she raise her children David, 27, and Emilie, 25, on her own, after falling pregnant with her son aged 18.

She said: 'I was a single parent for many years when David and Emilie were little. I didn’t have anybody. I struggled to make ends meet. I begged and borrowed from family and friends to help me.

'Yes, there are elements of Nicky that I get and understand as I’ve been there too,' Kym explained as she spoke about her life before finding fame.

'She's struggling to make ends meet, she’s a single parent, she’s trying to hold down several jobs to make sure her children don’t go without. It’s very relatable right now with the cost-of-living crisis.'

Waterloo Road was back on our screens on Tuesday night with an episode that Adam Thomas return to his role Donte Charles in the school based series this summer after a 15 year break from the show.

More From Entertainment:

Billy Idol says he feels 'honoured' to have star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Billy Idol says he feels 'honoured' to have star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Kendall Jenner steps outside in style as she joins BFFs Hailey, Justin Bieber for brunch

Kendall Jenner steps outside in style as she joins BFFs Hailey, Justin Bieber for brunch
Americans, Britons becoming bored of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal melodrama

Americans, Britons becoming bored of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal melodrama
Victoria Beckham shuns haters as she shares new video amid backlash

Victoria Beckham shuns haters as she shares new video amid backlash

Prince Harry lobs more bombs on royal family in new interview

Prince Harry lobs more bombs on royal family in new interview
Prince Harry sees King Charles and William as 'villainous characters' of Royal family?

Prince Harry sees King Charles and William as 'villainous characters' of Royal family?
Kim Kardashian showers praise on Whitney Houston biopic amid co-parenting struggles

Kim Kardashian showers praise on Whitney Houston biopic amid co-parenting struggles
Complete list of 80th Golden Globe Awards nominees

Complete list of 80th Golden Globe Awards nominees
Leonardo DiCaprio 'vibing' dance TikTok video gets 4 million views in few hours

Leonardo DiCaprio 'vibing' dance TikTok video gets 4 million views in few hours
Emily Ratajkowski calls out Ellen DeGeneres for making Taylor Swift cry

Emily Ratajkowski calls out Ellen DeGeneres for making Taylor Swift cry
Royal family, monarchy's end begins with Prince Harry's memoir?

Royal family, monarchy's end begins with Prince Harry's memoir?
Netflix's top trending new release movies and series: Full list

Netflix's top trending new release movies and series: Full list