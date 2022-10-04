 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Karachi, brace yourself for an early winter

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

A man draped in a shawl makes his way across a bridge in Karachi. — AFP/File
A man draped in a shawl makes his way across a bridge in Karachi. — AFP/File
  • Sindh's weather to remain hot and humid.
  • Temperature might range between 35 to 36°C in Karachi.
  • Winters may start from November. 

KARACHI: The cold weather in Sindh is likely to hit the province from November this year, said weather expert Jawad Memon. 

According to the expert, the intensity of the cold might increase in the province this winter season. 

Meanwhile, Sindh's weather will remain hot and humid from Wednesday.

Currently, the weather in Karachi is likely to become hotter from tomorrow, said Memon.

The temperature might range between 35 to 36°C in Karachi till October 7 (Friday). The sea breeze in the city might also be affected during the day, added the expert.

A weak westerly system is present in the northern mountainous region, he said. 

More From Pakistan:

Article 62(1)(f) imposing lifetime ban is a draconian law: CJP Bandial

Article 62(1)(f) imposing lifetime ban is a draconian law: CJP Bandial
Man involved in child pornography arrested, videos and pictures recovered

Man involved in child pornography arrested, videos and pictures recovered
Money laundering case: PM Shehbaz granted permanent exemption from appearance

Money laundering case: PM Shehbaz granted permanent exemption from appearance
SC to hear Imran Khan's plea against NAB amendments today

SC to hear Imran Khan's plea against NAB amendments today
King Charles interested in visiting Pakistan soon

King Charles interested in visiting Pakistan soon
Centre approaches SC against Shahbaz Gill's bail

Centre approaches SC against Shahbaz Gill's bail
‘Honour cordon’ for Gen Bajwa at Pentagon today

‘Honour cordon’ for Gen Bajwa at Pentagon today
Rana Sana throws red zone gauntlet to Imran

Rana Sana throws red zone gauntlet to Imran
World can't expect Pakistan to handle flood-related devastation on its own: Mahathir Mohamad

World can't expect Pakistan to handle flood-related devastation on its own: Mahathir Mohamad
State secrets with enemies, says Imran Khan after PM House audio leaks

State secrets with enemies, says Imran Khan after PM House audio leaks
Unsatisfied PM Shehbaz refuses to launch Digital Flood Dashboard

Unsatisfied PM Shehbaz refuses to launch Digital Flood Dashboard
PTI lawmaker throws mobile at ex-AJK PM amid chaos at assembly

PTI lawmaker throws mobile at ex-AJK PM amid chaos at assembly

Latest

view all